Guwahati: Bike-borne miscreants snatch mobile phone from woman

Guwahati, Jan 7: The rampant phone snatching incidents do not seem to stop as two bike-borne miscreants snatched a luxury phone from a woman in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the incident took place when the victim was trying to book a cab to reach her destination. The miscreants came on the motorcycle and snatched the phone.

While speaking on the incident to media, the victim said, “I was booking a cab to reach my destination this morning when the miscreants snatched my iPhone 15 Plus. I tried to chase them, however, they were at a high speed so we lost them. As it was an iPhone, we were able to track the location. We have lodged an FIR at the police station.”

The rampant snatching incidents have made it troublesome for people to use mobile phones on the road, whether to make a call, send an urgent text, or book cabs.