Guwahati: BIEO Seizes 318 Liquor Bottles in Garchuk

Guwahati, Nov 10: At least 318 bottles of liquor were seized from a roadside dhaba during an operation in Guwahati's Garchuk area on Thursday.

According to sources, sleuths of the Bureau of Investigation Economic Offences (BIEO) conducted an operation at St. Francis Road in Garchuk area where raided a temporarily made dhaba jointly owned by Rituraj Basumatary and Pranjal Boro.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 318 liquor bottles including 77 bottles of Beer and 241 bottles of Whisky which were illegally stored for selling to customers.

Meanwhile, one of the owners of the dhaba, Rituraj and an employee named Lakhadhar Thakuria were apprehended for further legal action.