Guwahati: Bharalu PS SI, Journo arrested for involvement in Hawala transaction

Guwahati, Nov 30: In a significant development in the investigation of Hawala transactions, the Guwahati Crime Branch arrested one journalist of a private media house and a sub-inspector posted at Bharalu Police Station on Thursday morning for their alleged involvement in the illegal transactions.

According to initial information, the crime branch carried out a raid at the residence of the Guwahati-based journalist, identified as Tafique Uddin Ahmed, in the Garigaon area, where they recovered a huge amount of cash.



The raid comes after two people, originally hailing from Rajasthan, were arrested from Aathgaon area for their alleged involvement in the illegal transactions and recovered over Rs. 1 crore from their possession.



Subsequently, the police investigated the matter and received information that the accused police official, Mubarak Ali, and the journalist took money worth lakhs in the name of maintaining the racket.



Following this, a raid was conducted at their residences and the duo was arrested for their alleged involvement.



Meanwhile, one more person was arrested in connection with the matter and the police have so far recovered Rs. 25 lakhs from the possessions of the three arrestees.

