Guwahati: ‘Bharaghar’ actor Jayanta Das hospitalised in critical condition

Guwahati, Dec 11: The actor of the Assamese sitcom ‘Bharaghor’, Jayanta Das was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Apollo Hospital in Guwahati on Sunday.

This was informed by his daughter Juhi Das on a post social media on Monday morning wherein she informed that her father is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital.

“He is at a critical stage right now but he is a fighter and still fighting to survive and so are we,” the post reads.

Jayanta Das is famously known for his role as Hemanta Kakoti in the hit Assamese sitcom ‘Bharaghar’ which left a lasting impact.

He was also seen in Assamese movies including Nayak, Moina Sorai Moina Maat, Kadambari, Mon and Kanyadaan.