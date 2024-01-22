Guwahati: Basistha temple to be adorned with 1 lakh diya 

Guwahati, Jan 22: In an exceptional endeavour, a group of people from Basistha in Guwahati embarked on a distinctive initiative by illuminating the historic Basistha Temple with 100,000 diyas to mark the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.





This marks the most recent in a series of distinctive efforts to honour the significant event of establishing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, despite enduring opposition over the years.



Furthermore, this initiative receives no support from any political party or organisation, instead, it is entirely driven by the collective efforts of individuals from the local community and the mandir's administrative committee.

In conversations with our reporters, they expressed satisfaction with the ongoing preparations and that numerous individuals have contributed materials for the upcoming significant event.

Committee members emphasised the importance of Basistha Rishi as Shri Ram's Guru and elaborated on how the auspicious day signifies a historic milestone not only for the nation but also for the state of Assam.

Devotees have enthusiastically shared their excitement through resounding chants of "Jai Shri Ram."















