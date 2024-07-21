Guwahati: Bar bouncer assaulted in Six Mile

Guwahati, July 21: A shocking incident unfolded in Guwahati after a bar bouncer was allegedly physically assaulted by a group of five to six men in the Six Mile area on Sunday morning.

According to sources, a group of at least six men attacked a bar bouncer injuring him severely near Jayanagar NRL Petrol Pump.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot, however, the cause of the altercation remains unclear till the filing of this report.

Everyone in the vicinity was left shocked by the whole incident.