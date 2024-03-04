Guwahati: Assam CM to inaugurate bridge to decongest Bharalu traffic

Guwahati, Mar 4: In an effort to alleviate the issue of traffic congestion in Bharalumukh area, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the elevated South Bank Corridor of Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge on Monday at 6 pm.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the bridge that will ease connectivity between Bhootnath to Machkhowa and vice versa by diverting traffic over the river.

The bridge, built at the expenditure of Rs. 326 crore, will have two rotaries in Bharalumukh and Machkhowa and special noise barriers to control noise pollution (a first-of-its-kind measure in the State) will be installed.

Sharing the first look of the bridge, Himanta Biswa Sarma captioned, “Tomorrow, the Elevated South Bank Corridor of the Guwahati North Guwahati bridge will be dedicated to the public. This ₹326cr arm will ease connectivity between Bhootnath to Machkhowa and vice versa by diverting traffic over the river.”