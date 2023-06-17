85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam Assembly Principal Secy's son killed in deadly road accident

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Assam Assembly Principal Secys son killed in deadly road accident
X

Representational Image | PTI Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jun 17: In a tragic incident, Assam Assembly Principal Secretary's son identified as Bhabartha Swarup was killed in a road accident on Saturday.

As per sources, the youth died on the spot after a head-on collision between two vehicles at Ghormara on National Highway 37.

Meanwhile, police reached the incident site and sent the body for post mortem.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati: Assam Assembly Principal Secys son killed in deadly road accident

Guwahati, Jun 17: In a tragic incident, Assam Assembly Principal Secretary's son identified as Bhabartha Swarup was killed in a road accident on Saturday.

As per sources, the youth died on the spot after a head-on collision between two vehicles at Ghormara on National Highway 37.

Meanwhile, police reached the incident site and sent the body for post mortem.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X