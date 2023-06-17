Guwahati: Assam Assembly Principal Secy's son killed in deadly road accident

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati: Assam Assembly Principal Secy's son killed in deadly road accidentBy The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Jun 17: In a tragic incident, Assam Assembly Principal Secretary's son identified as Bhabartha Swarup was killed in a road accident on Saturday.
As per sources, the youth died on the spot after a head-on collision between two vehicles at Ghormara on National Highway 37.
Meanwhile, police reached the incident site and sent the body for post mortem.
