Guwahati: Army jawan crushed to death in Narengi Army Cantonment

Guwahati, Feb 12: An army jawan was killed by a wild elephant at Narengi Army Cantonment in Guwahati on Saturday.

As per sources, the incident took place at around 7 pm when the jawan identified as Khamliang Khap, aged 52 years was attacked by the jumbo at the Satgaon camp’s DSC area 222.

The jawan who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Narengi army camp is adjacent to the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary and hence, movement of elephants is a routine feature. Often the jumbos venture out in search of food and open space and this causes disruptions between man and elephant.