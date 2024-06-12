Guwahati: Armed man arrested in Hedayatpur jewellery heist attempt 

Guwahati, June 12: A man was arrested in Guwahati’s Hedayatpur area after attempting a robbery at a local jewellery store.

The incident took place at PD Jewellers, where the youth, posing as a customer, tried to steal gold ornaments.

According to witnesses, the man entered the store and initially behaved like a regular customer. He then sprayed an unknown substance on the employees. Following this, he brandished a pistol and threatened to kill the employees if they did not comply with his demands.

However, the employees quickly responded to the threat and with the assistance of the local people they managed to nab the man.

The police were informed following which he was arrested. Upon searching him, officers recovered both the pistol and the spray.

Meanwhile, it has been informed that the man was not a resident of Assam and hails from another state.