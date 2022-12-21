Guwahati: Another incident of chain snatching reported in Ganeshguri

Guwahati, Dec 21: As incidents of chain snatching have been frequently reported in Guwahati, another incident came to light on Tuesday when miscreants tried to snatch a chain from a woman at Nayanpur in Ganeshguri area.

As per sources, the woman identified as Kiran Buragohain was going to pick up her nephew from school, when two bike borne miscreants tried to snatch her chain from behind. The miscreants allegedly tried to snatch the chain at gun point. However, she retaliated and was injured while attempting to stop the miscreants.

As per eye witnesses she was punched on her face and the miscreants managed to flee from the scene. In the process the chain breaks into two pieces, and she was left with one piece.

Notably, this was one of the several incidents that took place on the streets of Guwahati. What was common in these incidents was that they took place in the broad-day-light. Meanwhile, with repeated instances of snatching cases, especially amongst the women, residents of the city are concerned over the issue from the past few weeks.