Guwahati: Ambulance carrying patient turns turtle in Khanapara

Guwahati, Nov 14: In a shocking incident, an ambulance carrying a patient turned turtle in Guwahati’s Khanapara area on Monday night.

According to reports, the incident took place near Hotel Lily when the ambulance was travelling towards Khanapara from a private hospital in Guwahati.

The ambulance reportedly turned turtle after it lost control over the wheels and met with an accident.

The onlookers soon gathered around the spot and tried to rescue the people, along with the patient who was inside the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the police were informed about the matter and no injuries were reported at the time of the accident.