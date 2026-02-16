Guwahati airport’s new terminal to begin domestic operations from February 22

Palasbari, Feb 16: The newly constructed terminal at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International (LGBI) Airport is set to become operational for domestic aircraft from February 22.

At a press conference held on Sunday, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that for the time being, international flights would continue from the old terminal.

Officials stated that the new terminal incorporates modern architectural design blended with elements reflecting Assam’s cultural heritage. The facility is equipped with enhanced security systems, spacious check-in counters, advanced baggage handling mechanisms, improved boarding gates and upgraded passenger amenities to ensure a seamless travel experience.

The operationalisation of T2 is anticipated to boost regional connectivity, promote tourism and facilitate economic growth across Assam and the Northeast.

Authorities believe the upgraded infrastructure will also support increasing domestic and international air traffic in the coming years.

With the commissioning of the new terminal, passengers travelling through Guwahati are expected to experience faster processing times, improved comfort, and world-class airport services comparable to major aviation hubs across the country.

The state-of-the-art Integrated Terminal 2 (T2) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, 2025.

Constructed at a cost of around Rs 4,000 crore, the terminal has been designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually.

With advanced infrastructure, expanded passenger handling areas, and improved operational efficiency, the terminal is expected to substantially reduce congestion at the existing airport facility.