Guwahati airport’s int'l terminal to open in November; PM Modi to be invited: CM

Guwahati, August 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the international terminal of Guwahati airport will be opened to travellers in November this year.

Sarma accompanied a delegation from Bhutan to review the progress of the construction of the new terminal on Wednesday night.

"It will be opened in November and we will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate this state-of-the-art modern infrastructure," he said.

The Bhutan delegation from the Gelephu Mindful City also expressed their appreciation for the new terminal building, which will help enhance connectivity with the neighbouring country, Sarma said.

"On the verge of completion, it will boost connectivity in the Northeast and also enhance connectivity for our neighbour Bhutan. Come November, get ready to fly into a whole new experience," the Chief Minister posted on social media

The government has been planning to develop land around the Guwahati airport into a major tourism and entertainment hub.

In line with this agenda, Chief Minister, on August 1, had said the government aims to construct a Bharat Madapam-inspired stadium and a convention centre in the area to host major conclaves and concerts from across the Eastern region.

“We are planning to develop a Universal Studios-like entertainment park, a convention centre, hotels and wedding venues as a part of projects,” the Chief Minister had said.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati has clocked a strong year-on-year performance in the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26.

According to the statement by airport authorities, the Guwahati airport handled a total of 1.81 million passengers, reflecting a 15.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

The number of aircraft movements rose to 12,470, registering an 11.41% growth over Q1 FY 2024–25. These figures underline LGBIA's growing significance as a key aviation gateway in Northeast.

