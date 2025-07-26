Guwahati airport handles 1.81 million passengers in Q1 FY26, logs 15% growth

Guwahati, July 26: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati has clocked a strong year-on-year performance in the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26, recording impressive growth across both passenger and aircraft movement metrics. This was revealed in a statement issued by airport authorities on Thursday.

According to the statement, the airport handled a total of 1.81 million passengers, reflecting a 15.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The number of aircraft movements rose to 12,470, registering an 11.41% growth over Q1 FY 2024–25. These figures underline LGBIA's growing significance as a key aviation gateway in Northeast India.

Airport authorities noted that the busiest day of the quarter was April 10, when the airport managed a record 21,594 passengers in a single day. This high traffic volume was largely driven by sustained demand for air connectivity and ongoing improvements in airport services.

A deeper look at the data shows that domestic air traffic movements (ATM) grew by 11.6%, increasing from 10,961 to 12,232 flights. International ATMs saw a modest rise of 2.59%, from 232 to 238. Domestic passenger numbers climbed from 1,544,691 to 1,783,066, marking a 15.43% increase, while international passenger traffic rose by 11%, from 21,257 to 23,594.

Top destinations from Guwahati remained unchanged, with Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru continuing to lead in passenger volume, reinforcing the airport's strong connectivity to major metro hubs.

Officials attributed the robust performance to continued investments in infrastructure, technology upgrades, and a focus on passenger experience.

“This performance reaffirms the airport’s role as a critical aviation hub in Northeast India and reflects the increasing demand for air connectivity across the region,” the statement read.

The success was also credited to sustained collaboration with airline partners, regulatory bodies, and other key stakeholders, which together helped ensure operational efficiency and enhanced service delivery.

On July 6, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced an update on the Guwahati Airport expansion. He stated that the new terminal will open in November and will be a spectacle for the people to see