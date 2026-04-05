88 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati Airport earns ZUL platinum rating for 99.9% waste diversion

Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport earns top sustainability honour for its robust waste management and 5R practices.

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati Airport earns ZUL platinum rating for 99.9% waste diversion
X

A file image of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport, Guwahati (Photo: AT)

Guwahati, April 5: Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, has been awarded the prestigious Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) Platinum – Class I Rating, marking a key milestone in its sustainability journey.

The recognition underscores the airport’s commitment to responsible waste management, with an exceptional waste diversion rate of over 99.9 per cent and the integration of the 5R principles – Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, Recycle, and Recover – across its operations.

With this achievement, LGBIA becomes the fifth airport under Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) to earn this distinction, alongside Trivandrum, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow airports, reflecting a collective push towards sustainable practices.

The airport has also attained Level L3 traceability of diverted waste streams, reinforcing a strong and transparent waste management system.

Guwahati airport Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport 

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X