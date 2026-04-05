Guwahati Airport earns ZUL platinum rating for 99.9% waste diversion

Guwahati, April 5: Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, has been awarded the prestigious Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) Platinum – Class I Rating, marking a key milestone in its sustainability journey.

The recognition underscores the airport’s commitment to responsible waste management, with an exceptional waste diversion rate of over 99.9 per cent and the integration of the 5R principles – Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, Recycle, and Recover – across its operations.

With this achievement, LGBIA becomes the fifth airport under Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) to earn this distinction, alongside Trivandrum, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow airports, reflecting a collective push towards sustainable practices.

The airport has also attained Level L3 traceability of diverted waste streams, reinforcing a strong and transparent waste management system.