Guwahati: Accident injures 2 bikers atop Nilachal Flyover

Guwahati, Sept 2: A major road accident took place atop the newly inaugurated Nilachal flyover at midnight in Guwahati.

According to reports, two youths received serious injuries after their motorcycle lost control and crashed on the bridge.

It may be mentioned that the incident occurred when the pillion rider was busy shooting a video and in order to get a good camera angle the rider lost control which led to the mishap.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information, a team of Jalukbari traffic police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital.