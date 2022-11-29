84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati: 500 kg cannabis seized in Gorchuk, 4 arrested

Guwahati: 500 kg cannabis seized in Gorchuk, 4 arrested
Guwahati, Nov 29: Assam Police seized 500 kg of cannabis (ganja) and arrested four people from Gorchuk in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Manish Kumar, Dinabandhu Kumar, Sanjay Kumar and Nabin Kumar, all the persons are residents of Bihar.

As per sources, a truck was intercepted bearing registration no.NL 01 AA 3038. The truck loaded with cannabis was coming from Tripura and was destined to mainland India.

The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 3 to 3.5 crores.



