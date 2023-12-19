Guwahati: 43 cattle heads rescued during separate operations, 4 arrested

Guwahati, Dec 19: As many as 43 live cattle heads were rescued during separate operations in Guwahati on Tuesday.

During the first operation, an East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Khetri Police Station rescued 28 cattle heads near Dimoria College on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The police intercepted a truck bearing the registration number NL01 AD 1142 while trying to smuggle the cattle heads. The police arrested two smugglers, identified as Ajgarh Ali (26) and Altap Ali (30), both residents of Abhayapuri.

In a separate operation, an EGPD team from Sonapur Police Station arrested two people while trying to smuggle cattle heads onto Meghalaya.

The police intercepted one Tata Ultra, bearing the registration number AS01 QC 0994, near Digaru Point and rescued 19 cattle heads.