Guwahati: 4 individuals held for involvement in hawala transactions

Guwahati, Nov 30: As the investigation into the hawala transactions continues, Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah on Thursday informed that a total of four persons were apprehended and seized a huge amount of cash worth Rs. 37,80,000 so far on Thursday.

While speaking to reporters, Barah informed that the raids conducted recently were a follow-up to the seizure made at a rental place in Athgaon on November 21, resulting in the recovery of over Rs. 1 crore from two individuals hailing from Rajasthan.



The police commissioner said, “On November 21, a raid was conducted at a rental residence in the Athgaon area after receiving relevant information about suspicious activities being carried out there. In the raids, a cash amount of Rs 1,69,70,000 was seized by the income tax department.”



"Post-seizure, we received specific input that at the same spot, there was another amount of money that had been fraudulently embezzled. In regard to this, we detained a person named Khairul Haque from Hajo and seized Rs 7,50,000 from his residence this morning. Based on the confessions of this person, we have apprehended three other individuals. They are the Sub-Inspector of the Bharalu Police Station, Mubarak Ali, a journalist named Tafique Uddin Ahmed, and another person. With this, a total of four persons have been apprehended and cash worth Rs 37,80,000 has been seized in connection with the hawala transactions. The probe is currently underway,” he added.



It is likely that more people might be apprehended as the investigation progresses.

