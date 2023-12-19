Guwahati: 3 ULFA-I cadres arrested from Maligaon

Guwahati, Dec 19: At least three suspected members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) have been arrested from Guwahati's Maligaon area on Tuesday.

According to initial information, the suspected members had been residing in BBC Colony in Pandu area.

The cadres have been identified as Asim Adhikari, Rupjyoti Das and Moon Debnath.

It may be mentioned that a few days ago, the Director General of Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh, challenged the banned outfit to target him instead of causing harm to the commoners. Accepting the challenge, ULFA-I had put forward a few conditions wherein they asked the DGP to roam around in the city without any security personnel.

In the wake of the recent threat, the arrest came as a crucial development for the police department to maintain law and order situation in the state.