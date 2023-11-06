Guwahati: 3 home guards allegedly loot 2 kg gold at Kamakhya Station

Guwahati, Nov 6: In a shocking act of dacoity, three home guards reportedly made off with approximately 2 kg of gold at the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati.

According to sources, the three home guards were stationed at Guwahati's Kamakhya Railway Station when they allegedly looted gold aboard the Kanchanjungha Express. They have been missing since October 24 after committing the crime.

The alleged perpetrators have been identified as Ajmal Ali, Tofique Haque, and Aktul Ali. Presently, all three are on the run.

Law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing leads to locate and apprehend the suspects in connection with this audacious crime.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed a suo moto case against the incident. Further details on the incident are awaited as the investigation unfolds.