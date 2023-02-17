84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: 3 fraudsters including a woman arrested for scamming people

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Feb 17: Three con artists, including a lady, were detained by the Guwahati Police for allegedly looting money from people.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Nikita Tiyari of Rehabari, Jyotishman Lahkar of Geetanagar, and Rajesh Mandal, a native of Nagaland.

Reportedly, the three suspects were captured in the Odalbakra neighbourhood of Guwahati.

According to the accusations made against the three individuals, they had been robbing numerous people for a considerable amount of time. Notably, Nikita is being kept at the Pan Bazar Women's Police Station, while the the other two accused are under the custody of Bhangagarh police.

As per reports a few days ago, Nikita Tiyari's name cropped up in the mobile theft case registered at Paltanbazar police station. She had been looting people by pretending to be an employee of Real Estate Business.

Further investigation over the matter is still going on.

