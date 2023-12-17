Guwahati: 3 bike lifters held at Saraighat Bridge

Guwahati, Dec 17: Amid the rampant theft incidents in the city, Guwahati Police apprehended three bike lifters on Sunday.

Acting on specific input, a team of West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) from Jalukbari Outpost intercepted a suspected stolen scooter bearing the registration number AS01 BS 1159, at a checkpoint over Saraighat Bridge.

The police apprehended three accused in connection with the matter. The accused have been identified as Suman Das of Bhangagarh, Babu Neog of Sonaighali and Padum Bahadur Chetri of Nalapara.

Acting on an intel, a WGPD team from Jalukbari OP apprehended 3 bike lifters - Suman Das of Bhangagarh, Babu Neog of Sonaighali & Padum Bahadur Chetri of Nalapara - after they were caught with a suspected stolen scooty (AS01 BS 1159) at a Naka over Saraighat Bridge. pic.twitter.com/UJMyZ1a1as — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) December 17, 2023



