Guwahati: 3 arrested for extorting money under name of ULFA-I

Guwahati, Sep 9: Guwahati Police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly engaging in extortion of money under the name of the banned group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The trio have been identified as Gautam Talukdar, Biki Thapa and Tapan Talukdar.

As per sources, the trio demanded an amount of Rs. 5 lakh from a person identified as Prakash Bhagawati of Bagharbari, Guwahati.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at Dispur police station.

Upon receiving the complaint, Dispur police along with the crime branch laid a trap and successfully arrested the trio in Guwahati’s Hengerabari area.

Further investigation is underway.