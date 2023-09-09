85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: 3 arrested for extorting money under name of ULFA-I

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: 3 arrested for extorting money under name of ULFA-I
Representational image

Guwahati, Sep 9: Guwahati Police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly engaging in extortion of money under the name of the banned group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The trio have been identified as Gautam Talukdar, Biki Thapa and Tapan Talukdar.

As per sources, the trio demanded an amount of Rs. 5 lakh from a person identified as Prakash Bhagawati of Bagharbari, Guwahati.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at Dispur police station.

Upon receiving the complaint, Dispur police along with the crime branch laid a trap and successfully arrested the trio in Guwahati’s Hengerabari area.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Similar Posts
