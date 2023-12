Guwahati, Dec 24: In a shocking and heinous incident, Guwahati Police arrested one 21-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl in the city’s Basistha area.

According to initial information, the accused man was arrested based on an FIR lodged at Basistha Police Station on Friday alleging he raped a 16-year-old girl.

The accused has been identified as Munu Das.