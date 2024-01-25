Guwahati: 17 Platoons to participate in R Day celebrations at Khanapara

Guwahati, Jan 25: At least 17 platoons will participate in the Republic Day celebrations at Veterinary College Field in Guwahati’s Khanapara on January 26.

According to sources, preparations are underway in the Khanapara field along with the rest of the country and the Assam Police is practicing their final parade ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria will hoist the national flag in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and top-level officials.

It is learned that 17 platoons will participate in the Republic Day celebrations at Khanapara. A platoon is a small group of about ten to twelve soldiers, with a lieutenant in charge of it.

Meanwhile, the police have tightened security measures in the area.