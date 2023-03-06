84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Guwahati: 14-year-old raped in Panjabari, accused arrested

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: 14-year-old raped in Panjabari, accused arrested
Representational image

Guwahati, March 6: Another rape incident took place in Guwahati, Assam.

As per sources, a 46-year-old accused identified as Mohammad Baton Ali raped a 14-year-old minor.

The accused committed the heinous crime seven days ago when the girl was alone at her home.

Notably, the girl informed about the incident to Dispur police on Sunday and they arrested the accused from Panjabari, Juripar in Guwahati.

The Assam Tribune


