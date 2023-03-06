Guwahati: 14-year-old raped in Panjabari, accused arrested

Guwahati, March 6: Another rape incident took place in Guwahati, Assam.

As per sources, a 46-year-old accused identified as Mohammad Baton Ali raped a 14-year-old minor.

The accused committed the heinous crime seven days ago when the girl was alone at her home.

Notably, the girl informed about the incident to Dispur police on Sunday and they arrested the accused from Panjabari, Juripar in Guwahati.