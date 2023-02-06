Guwahati: 13-year-old raped in Birubari, accused on the run

Guwahati, Feb 6: A middle-aged man allegedly raped a minor girl in Nijarapar under Birubari area in Guwahati.

As per sources, the victim was alone at home when the accused, identified as Diganta Das, aged 49 took opportunity of the situation and allegedly raped her.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victim have approached the police seeking justice. However, the accused is currently on the run, said sources.



