GU’s low cost sensor designed for plant & human health monitoring gets global recognition

Guwahati, June 7: Researchers from Gauhati University have developed an innovative, low-cost sensor using graphene oxide and simple pencil-drawn electrodes on paper.

This eco-friendly sensor, designed for both plant and human health monitoring, has been featured on the cover of the internationally acclaimed journal ACS Applied Electronic Materials.

The research, led by Dr Hemen Kalita and his PhD students Rajnandan Lahkar and Biswajit Dehingia from the Department of Physics, presents a flexible and sustainable solution for real-world sensing applications.

“This study introduces a flexible, low-cost humidity sensor fabricated on a paper substrate, featuring IDEs drawn using a simple pencil-drawing technique. The eco-friendly paper substrate, combined with the ease and accessibility of pencil-drawn electrodes, offers a practical alternative to conventional fabrication methods,” said the researchers.

“Graphene oxide (GO) serves as the active sensing material, providing high sensitivity to humidity and moisture levels. The sensor demonstrates multi-functionality across various real-world applications, including soil moisture monitoring, plant drought stress detection, human breath and skin moisture analysis, non-contact proximity sensing, and smart diaper monitoring,” they said.

They further said that its non-invasive operation and adaptability across diverse domains highlight its potential as a versatile, low-cost, and sustainable sensing solution for both agricultural and healthcare applications.