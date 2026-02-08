Guarding a moving frontier: Inside Guwahati’s River Police Unit

Every morning, long before Guwahati stirs to life, the Brahmaputra is already in motion. Ferries glide across its wide waters, fishermen cast their nets, and the river’s powerful current carries both commerce and uncertainty downstream. Amid this daily rhythm, a patrol boat cuts steadily through the expanse, manned by Guwahati’s river police, a unit tasked with policing one of India’s most formidable rivers.

For the river police, the Brahmaputra is not a picturesque backdrop but an ever-shifting operational landscape. Unlike conventional policing on land, duties on the river unfold in an environment where visibility changes by the hour, currents can turn treacherous without warning, and routine patrols can quickly escalate into life-and-death emergencies.

Charged with safeguarding lives and maintaining law and order across the city’s riverine stretches, the unit operates largely away from public view. Their responsibilities range from monitoring ferry movements and preventing accidents to responding swiftly to distress calls and enforcing regulations on the water. A single miscalculation, whether due to weather, current, or human error, can have serious consequences.

As Guwahati expands and dependence on the Brahmaputra grows, river activity has steadily increased. Passenger ferries, fishing boats and other vessels now share crowded waters, heightening the risks of collisions and mishaps. In this evolving landscape, the role of the river police is becoming more critical than ever.









A team of NDRF personnel searching for survivors after a boat capsize in the Brahmaputra (File photo)

Policing a living river

River police units operate along key stretches of the Brahmaputra in and around Guwahati, with similar units stationed in districts such as Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Kamrup and Silchar.

Unlike conventional police stations confined by land jurisdictions, river police stations function under a unique mandate - to police the river itself. “Our river police station in Guwahati is located at Pandu, but our jurisdiction is the Brahmaputra,” a senior police official said, requesting anonymity.

He added that the force carries out regular river patrols using motorboats and is equipped with trained drivers and specialised vessels designed to handle varying river conditions. The unit’s core responsibilities range from routine patrolling and accident response to rescue and recovery operations during emergencies.

With increasing river traffic involving ferries, fishing boats, picnic groups and private vessels, the need for constant vigilance has become more pressing.

Spotlight after accidents

In recent years, river policing has drawn increased public attention following boat accidents on Assam’s waterways. Each incident has underscored a sobering reality - the Brahmaputra is both a lifeline and a lethal force when underestimated.

“Cases related to river crime are extremely rare. What we mostly deal with are unfortunate incidents such as people jumping from the Saraighat Bridge, individuals slipping into the river while fishing, or drowning cases during picnics,” the official noted.





Cachar Police patrolling along the Barak River (Photo - @cacharpolice / X)

On average, the Guwahati river police handle one or two major cases at a time, but the river’s unpredictability keeps the unit on constant alert. Strong currents, sudden weather changes and limited visibility often complicate rescue efforts, particularly during the monsoon.

Trained for the worst

Despite its small strength, just eight river police personnel in Guwahati, the unit is trained to respond to high-risk situations. Government-supported training programmes have ensured that river police personnel are skilled divers, capable of conducting underwater searches and executing swift rescue operations.

“We have well-trained divers and modern motorboats. For larger or more complex situations, we coordinate closely with the SDRF and NDRF. River policing is never a solo effort,” the official said.

Such coordination becomes crucial during floods, drowning incidents and large-scale search operations. Ferries operating on the river also play an informal but vital role, often acting as first responders or assisting police boats during emergencies.





As the Brahmaputra flows on, so does the watch of the river police

Protecting livelihoods and law and order

Beyond safety, river policing is also essential for protecting livelihoods tied to the Brahmaputra, including those of fisherfolk, ferry operators and riverside communities who depend on the river for survival. Regular patrols help maintain order, prevent unsafe practices and reassure commuters navigating the vast waterway daily.

“The river police workforce in Assam is sufficient for our current needs. Our presence itself acts as a deterrent and a safety net,” the official asserted.