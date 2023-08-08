85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

GU student jumps into Brahmaputra River from Saraighat bridge

By The Assam Tribune
GU student jumps into Brahmaputra River from Saraighat bridge
Representational Image 

Guwahati, Aug 8: In a shocking incident a student of Gauhati University of commerce department goes missing after jumping in the Brahmaputra River on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Saraighat bridge. The missing student has been identified as Khanjay Kumar Das of Barpeta.

Upon receiving information police reached the spot and recovered a bag containing documents at the Bridge.

Meanwhile, river police initiated a search operation to find the student.

The Assam Tribune


Similar Posts
