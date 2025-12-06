GU rejects claims of last-minute form window, cites NEP load & student interest

Guwahati, Dec 6: The Gauhati University on Friday dismissed as “baseless and misleading” the allegation that it had opened the examination form fill-up window a day before exams. The university said the window had been kept open deliberately to ensure that no student was disadvantaged, especially those who faced genuine difficulties in completing the process on time.

Clarifying its position, the university said it conducts over 250 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes each semester for both regular and arrear batches, making the scheduling of examinations a complex exercise. Despite these logistical constraints, it said the examination calendar was compressed from 45 days to 30 days this year to balance student convenience with administrative feasibility.

The university further stated that it would be incorrect to assume that examinations are the sole focus under the NEP-2020. The new academic framework emphasizes holistic learning, adequate contact hours, curricular flexibility, and a broader credit-based course structure. Students are encouraged to audit classes, understand course scope, and then make informed choices during registration.

With the implementation of NEP-2020, the number of examinable courses – including AEC, VAC, MDC and SEC – has nearly doubled, leading to a substantial increase in the volume and duration of examinations. This, the university said, made it necessary to adopt a more compact yet academically sound examination schedule.

The university asserted that all decisions regarding the schedule were taken collectively after consultations with stakeholders across its affiliated colleges, keeping the larger academic interest of students in mind. It reiterated that maintaining sufficient teaching hours without compromising evaluation standards remains a key priority.

“We strongly deny the allegation and reiterate that Gauhati University has functioned in a transparent and student-friendly manner,” Registrar Prof Utpal Sarma said. “The form-fill-up window remained open intentionally to ensure no student is left behind. We urge all affiliated colleges to complete registration and examination approvals within notified timelines so that results can be declared on schedule.”

The university has requested principals of affiliated colleges to adhere to deadlines for admissions, registrations and examination approvals to ensure timely conduct of examinations and declaration of results.