GU holds 32nd convocation, Governor & CM inspire graduates with vision for growth

Guwahati, April 26: Urging the student community to carry forward a spirit of curiosity, compassion, and innovation, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday said that degrees are not the end of the learning journey of a student, but a stepping stone towards serving society and the nation.

Governor Acharya said this while speaking at the 32nd convocation ceremony of the Gauhati University here on Friday.

Addressing the students, Acharya asked Gauhati University to become an active partner in the unified efforts in making India a global hub of education, innovation and values.

The Governor also called for deeper academic collaboration with national and international institutions, as he asked Gauhati University to lead this effort and forge crucial and important collaboration with institutions like IITs and NITs through 'Innovation Clubs' and incubator networks.

He also commended the Gauhati University for being the first in the Northeast to implement NEP 2020 and lauded its adoption of digital platforms like 'e-Samarth' as a testament to its technological competence.

Delivering the 32nd convocation address, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called upon the students to represent a new Assam that faces all challenges convincingly and is guided by the conscience to lead a movement for artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, virtual reality etc.

He urged upon the graduates to seize the opportunities that new Assam offers from semiconductor to green energy and IT to eco-tourism.

He advised the students not to indulge in emotional rhetoric but be guided by conscience and reason to tread the future in the areas of the 21st century technology.

Chief Minister Sarma also emphasized the need for a new generation of students who are innovative with entrepreneurial skills and are eager to embrace the challenges and build the future through start-ups.

To ensure that the Gauhati University offers state of the art learning opportunities, he announced a phase wise grant of Rs 250 crore for the institution.

Congratulating all the recipients of degree, Chief Minister Sarma said that convocation is not just a function; it opens new vistas for fresh thoughts. It is not just an occasion to celebrate the success of the students, it is an opportunity to reflect the road ahead for the students.

It may be mentioned that honorary Doctor of Science degree was conferred on Dr Amal Chandra Kataki, a distinguished physician in cancer treatment in Northeast India. Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, and eminent oncologist Dr Tapan Kumar Saikia were conferred with the honorary Doctor of Philosophy degrees.

A total of 3,744 students received their degrees during the ceremony. Among them, honoris causa were given to three dignitaries, PhD to 148, PG to 1055 and UG to 2538 students.