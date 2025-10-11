GU dismisses allegations against VC, calls them ‘baseless’

Guwahati, Oct 11: Gauhati University on October 10 issued a strong rebuttal to allegations circulating on various platforms against the institution and the Vice Chancellor, terming them ‘baseless and misleading’.

In a statement, the University maintained that its financial and administrative operations are conducted within a strict statutory and regulatory framework. It said all activities are governed by the Gauhati University Act, 1947 and relevant government rules, with multiple layers of oversight to ensure transparency.

The University pointed out that its accounts are regularly audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and all expenditures are made in accordance with the approved annual budget. The budget, it noted, undergoes scrutiny by the finance committee, executive council and the University court before approval.

Registrar Dr Utpal Sarma said that the institution ‘functions with complete transparency and integrity’, dismissing the allegations as ‘politically motivated’ and ‘devoid of logic’. He added that legal steps are being initiated against those spreading defamatory statements.

According to the statement, procurement of materials and services is carried out through transparent systems such as the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the Assam Tender Portal and University-approved rate contracts. Construction and high-value projects are taken up only after recommendations from the construction committee and through open e-tenders notified on the Assam e-Procurement Portal to ensure fair competition.

Reiterating its commitment to academic excellence and ethical governance, the University stated that it would continue to pursue its developmental goals with integrity and transparency, and urged the public not to be misled by unfounded claims.