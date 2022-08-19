84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

GU Controller of Examinations suspended due to delay in result declaration

By The Assam Tribune

Guwahati, Aug 19: The Gauhati University on Thursday suspended Dr. Dhruwajyoti Choudhury, Controller of Examinations, Gauhati University due to anomalies and delay in this year's Undergraduate examination results announcement.

In an order issued by the Registrar and Disciplinary Authority, it has stated that, "Dr. Dhruwajyoti Choudhury, Controller of Examinations, Gauhati University is placed under suspension with immediate effect until further order because of anomaly and delay in declaration of results of the Undergraduate Examinations of Gauhati University in the year 2022."

This is executed in exercise of the power conferred by Rule 6 of Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, read the order.

As per reports, the deputy controller of examinations at the university has been assigned the additional duties of the CoE.




