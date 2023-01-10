GRP recovers 40 stolen mobile phones, marijuana in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 10: Huge quantity of cannabis and stolen mobiles were seized by the Guwahati Railway Police today at the Guwahati Railway Station.
As per sources, based on specific information a search operation was conducted following which the cannabis were seized. Moreover, a total of 40 stolen mobile phones were also seized by the GRP.
The cannabis was brought inside a wax box.
Meanwhile, a person was arrested in this regard. Further inquiry is underway to find out the route of the drug smuggling and the network of the arrested person.
More details awaited.
Guwahati, Jan 10: Huge quantity of cannabis and stolen mobiles were seized by the Guwahati Railway Police today at the Guwahati Railway Station.
As per sources, based on specific information a search operation was conducted following which the cannabis were seized. Moreover, a total of 40 stolen mobile phones were also seized by the GRP.
The cannabis was brought inside a wax box.
Meanwhile, a person was arrested in this regard. Further inquiry is underway to find out the route of the drug smuggling and the network of the arrested person.
More details awaited.