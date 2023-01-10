GRP recovers 40 stolen mobile phones, marijuana in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 10: Huge quantity of cannabis and stolen mobiles were seized by the Guwahati Railway Police today at the Guwahati Railway Station.

As per sources, based on specific information a search operation was conducted following which the cannabis were seized. Moreover, a total of 40 stolen mobile phones were also seized by the GRP.

The cannabis was brought inside a wax box.

Meanwhile, a person was arrested in this regard. Further inquiry is underway to find out the route of the drug smuggling and the network of the arrested person.

More details awaited.