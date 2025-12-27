Groups holds demonstrations in Guwahati against violence on Hindus in Bangladesh

Guwahati, Dec 27: Several Hindu organisations, including the Hindu Yuva–Chhatra Parishad, Assam, Rashtriya Hindu Front Assam, and Hindu Aikya Manch, on Saturday staged a protest in front of the office of the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati, condemning what they described as the killing, torture, and continued oppression of Hindus in Bangladesh.

As part of the protest programme, demonstrators raised slogans, burned an effigy of Bangladesh’s interim leader Mohammad Yunus, and set fire to the Bangladesh national flag.

The protest was organised against what the groups termed as “ongoing persecution and mob violence against Hindus” across Bangladesh.

According to the organisers, the protest was held to register strong opposition to the alleged violence and to urge immediate action to stop further attacks on minority communities.

Addressing the gathering, one of the protesters said the organisations could not remain silent over incidents of mob lynching and violence.

“We are protesting against the violent activities taking place in Bangladesh. The deaths of those killed in mob lynching cannot be allowed to go in vain. There should be no more killings of Hindus in Bangladesh,” the protester said.

The speaker also referred to alleged repeated threats directed towards Assam and the Northeast, stating that such statements were unacceptable.

Condemning recent lynching incidents, the protester described them as “inhuman acts” and stressed that the demonstrators had chosen peaceful protest despite deep anger.

“We are protesting peacefully and have not resorted to violence. But if we are continuously provoked and ignored, the anger among people will only grow,” the protester said.

Police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order, and the protest concluded without any untoward incident.

The organisers said they would continue their agitation until the safety and rights of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh are ensured and those responsible for violence are brought to justice.