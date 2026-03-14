Ground report: Water woes, security gaps hit Kaliram Baruah Girls’ School

Government schools across Assam are expected to receive a range of facilities from the Education Department, from infrastructure upgrades to learning resources. Yet in several places, the situation on the ground tells a very different story.

In the heart of Guwahati, often described as a rapidly developing “smart city”, one government girls’ school continues to struggle with basic necessities.

A visit to Kaliram Baruah Girls’ High School, one of the city’s older educational institutions, in Bharalumukh paints a concerning picture.

The school is located in a congested part of the city, close to a busy flyover and a railway line. As the neighbourhood around it has expanded and grown busier over the years, those associated with the institution say the school’s infrastructure has not kept pace with the changing urban landscape.

Teachers and students say the school has been grappling with persistent challenges such as water scarcity, repeated theft of equipment and growing safety concerns.

Water shortage affecting daily school life

The most pressing issue facing the school is the lack of a reliable water supply. Teachers say the problem began after construction work around the flyover disrupted the earlier borewell system.

Headmistress Dr. Kalpana Kalita said the school has repeatedly approached authorities but is yet to receive a permanent solution.

“This is a girls’ school, yet we do not have a proper water facility. The borewell we used earlier stopped functioning after the flyover construction. Since then, we have applied to the concerned authorities several times, but the issue has not been resolved.,” she said.





Students at the school struggle with an acute water shortage, one of the major problems affecting daily school activities (AT Image)

She added that the lack of water has made daily operations increasingly difficult.

“Maintaining a school without water is extremely challenging, especially with hundreds of girls studying here and summer approaching. We are doing our best to manage, but the situation is far from ideal,” Kalita said.

For students, the water crisis has become a daily struggle. A student at the school said the lack of drinking water forces many students to leave classes midway.

“When the water shortage becomes severe, we sometimes have to go home in the middle of the day. There is no proper facility for drinking water. It becomes very difficult for us to stay in school for long hours,” she said, requesting anonymity.









Theft and security concerns

Apart from water shortages, the school is also dealing with frequent theft of basic equipment, including fans, lights, and water taps.

Teachers say items often go missing within days of installation, forcing the school to operate with minimal facilities.

“One of our classrooms does not even have a fan now because it was stolen. Every few weeks we lose something, be it fans, lights, or taps. We have reported these incidents to the nearby police station several times, but the problem continues,” Kalita said.

A teacher at the school echoed the concerns, saying the thefts have created a constant sense of insecurity.

“This is one of the few girls’ schools in Guwahati, and it should have proper facilities. Instead, every 10 to 15 days something goes missing. Fans disappear, electrical fittings are stolen, and even basic items are not safe. It creates serious difficulties for both students and teachers,” she said.









The condition of Kaliram Baruah Girls’ High School highlights the infrastructure challenges faced by the institution (AT Image)

Some teachers say the lack of security arrangements has forced staff members to remain constantly alert.

“We urgently need a night watchman. Sometimes we feel we have to guard the school ourselves. Every morning we come to school worried that something else might have been stolen overnight,” another teacher said.

While the teacher acknowledged that the Education Department has provided some support in recent years, she said several essential facilities are still lacking.

“The Education Minister has taken some steps to help schools like ours, but we still have not received many of the facilities that a government school should ideally have,” she said.

Another student said the thefts have also affected classroom conditions.

“Fans and lights keep getting stolen. Exams are approaching, but we are attending classes without proper facilities. We request the government to look into our problems and help improve the situation,” she said.

Concerns ahead of elections

The school also functions as a polling centre during elections, adding another layer of concern for teachers responsible for election duties.

One teacher, who is also a Booth Level Officer (BLO), said the current condition of the school could pose logistical challenges.

“With elections approaching, there will be four polling stations here. But the situation is not safe. There are thefts and water shortages. When important materials like ballot boxes are brought here, security becomes a serious concern,” the teacher said.

She added that officials used to visit earlier to inspect facilities, but improvements have yet to materialise.

“The responsibility ultimately falls on us. We hope the authorities will pay attention to the condition of the school before the elections,” he said.

A call for urgent attention

Despite the challenges, teachers and students say they remain committed to keeping the school functioning.

However, they believe that basic infrastructure improvements, reliable water supply, and better security measures are urgently needed.

For many in the school community, the hope is simple - that an institution dedicated to educating young girls in the state’s largest city receives the support it needs to provide a safe, functional learning environment.