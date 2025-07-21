Green buses, grim rides: Guwahati's e-buses fail to take city the distance

Introduced by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) in early 2024, Guwahati’s fleet of 256 electric green buses was expected to reduce pollution, offer comfortable rides, and provide reliable, end-to-end service.

Today, approximately one lakh commuters rely on these buses daily. Yet, many find themselves stranded mid-journey — forced off without refunds or accountability.

Ask any regular commuter and they’ll mention the dreaded phrase - “Aaru najao” (won’t go any further). One moment you're en route to Jalukbari or Sualkuchi, and the next, you're abruptly dropped off at Paltan Bazar — notwithstanding the ticket you bought.

A regular passenger told The Assam Tribune, “The dashboard showed Dharapur, but the conductor made us get off at Jalukbari and said the bus would now head to Lokhra instead. He spoke like it was his personal vehicle.”

Worse is the way some staff behave with commuters. One passenger recounted questioning a night-time stop at Jalukbari. “The conductor snapped, ‘Not your father’s slave! If you want a chauffeur, get your own car,’ and left me stranded after dark.”

When The Assam Tribune contacted ASTC about such behaviour, an official said, “We take strict action and have fired nearly 1,000 workers based on public complaints. If anyone faces commuting or behavioural issues, they should call the number displayed on the back of the buses.”

But this assurance doesn’t always pan out. One commuter recalled calling the helpline after being dropped off early.

“I told the official I’d paid for a ride from Guwahati Club to Boragaon but was forced off at Kamakhya. He said there’s no refund policy and denied the conductor would do that. Then he hung up,” he said.

The Assam Tribune observed that on busy routes like Lachit Nagar to Beltola, Paltan Bazar to Khanapara, and Basistha Mandir to Dharapur, buses are often terminated midway, leaving passengers scrambling for alternatives.

The ASTC website lists clear timetables and full-route information, stating that buses must run their entire route unless a mechanical issue arises. So, why do these arbitrary halts persist?

Battery excuse runs low

Conductors often blame “battery exhaustion” for such early halts. But that explanation doesn’t always hold water. According to an ASTC official, Guwahati has adequate charging infrastructure to support daily operations.

“All buses are fully charged overnight at the Rupnagar charging station and can operate from 6 am to 9 pm, covering up to 150 km per charge,” he said.

The 256 green buses include 200 operated by Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL) and 56 by ASTC. However, not all are on the road daily.

“Mechanical and labour issues sometimes prevent full deployment, which may result in shortened routes,” the official added.

Asked whether battery levels can be monitored in real-time, officials said, “Yes, every bus is equipped with a Battery Management System (BMS) beside the driver to track battery parameters live.”

Some drivers admit they face pressure to meet daily revenue targets, as the service follows a public-private operational model.

If targets aren't met, the shortfall is docked from their salaries. Once drivers secure the day’s earnings — especially during evening rush hours — many reportedly lose motivation to complete the route.

System needs a route check

For many, these buses now resemble unreliable shared taxis — stopping and starting based on convenience, not route maps.

However, Guwahati commuters still opt for the green buses due to their air-conditioned interiors and low fares. But increasingly, the experience feels “humiliating” — a far cry from the clean, reliable future these buses promised.

Guwahati deserves better. No amount of air-conditioning or “eco-friendly” branding can justify leaving passengers stranded. The question is simple - are we celebrating these buses for how they look, or how they function?

Until the ethics behind the wheel match the promises on paper, Guwahati’s green buses may run on clean energy — but the system itself remains far from clean.

By Pahari Pathak