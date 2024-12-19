GPC demands Journalist Safety Act after tear gas incident during protest

Guwahati, Dec 19: Members of the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) staged a protest at Ambari on Thursday, condemning the unprovoked use of tear gas by police on journalists during the Congress’ “Raj Bhawan Chalo” protest the previous day.

Expressing strong disapproval of the police action, which it deemed a “targeted attack” on journalists carrying out their professional duties, the GPC demanded the enactment of a Journalist Safety Act to protect reporters while on duty.

“The attack felt like it was specifically aimed at journalists who were doing their duty during the protest. The police did not follow the standard operating procedures they are supposed to adhere to. As journalists, we do our best to stay near the authorities and do our work, but how can we do our work if they create such situations?” questioned Sushmita Goswami, President of the GPC.

Demanding the enactment of a Journalist Safety Act, she added, “We want this act so that on-duty journalists don’t face such incidents again.”

On Wednesday, the protest, which was aimed at voicing opposition to various national issues, saw a controversial incident in which police used tear gas shells, killing one party worker, Mridul Islam, and injuring several journalists.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah later clarified that Islam had been unwell before the protest and did not sustain any external injuries. He also informed that the cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

Several journalists, including Amarendra Deka, Raju Bora, Ajay Sarma, and one from The Assam Tribune, sustained injuries during the incident and were later treated at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The protest and subsequent incidents have sparked controversy, drawing attention to both the safety of journalists and the circumstances surrounding the death of the protester.