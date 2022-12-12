GP Singh visits Chandmari Police Station, alerts officials on rise in criminal activities

Guwahati, Dec 12: Reviewing the law and order situation in Guwahati, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law and Order) GP Singh today visited the Chandmari Police Station.

The recent spurt in crime in Chandmari area drew attention of the top cop who reviewed the law and order situation in the area.

As per sources, several robberies took place in the area, however, no lead has been found by the police to solve the matter.

Meanwhile, the ADGP directed the officials to assess situation and initiate necessary actions at the earliest.