GP Singh holds close door meeting amid ULFA-I challenge

Guwahati, Dec 21: Days after the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) openly accepted the veiled challenge by Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh, a close-door important meeting was held at the DGP office in Guwahati’s Ulubari on Thursday afternoon.

According to initial information, GP Singh chaired the meeting with Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) of the security wing of all districts of the state.

Several important decisions, including security measures against the banned outfit in every district amidst grenade blasts, were taken.

On December 19, three suspected members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were arrested from Guwahati's Maligaon area.

The suspected members had been residing in BBC Colony in Pandu area. The cadres were identified as Asim Adhikari, Rupjyoti Das and Moon Debnath.

It may be mentioned that a few days ago, GP Singh challenged the banned outfit to target him instead of causing harm to the commoners. Accepting the challenge, ULFA-I had put forward a few conditions wherein they asked the DGP to roam around in the city without any security personnel.

In the wake of the recent threat, the arrest came as a crucial development for the police department to maintain law and order in the state.