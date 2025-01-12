Bar Association opposes Gauhati High Court relocation to North Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 12: Reiterating its stand against the State Government's move to shift the Gauhati High Court to North Guwahati, the Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) has severely criticized the Government's land acquisition for the proposed judicial township at Rangmahal and also demanded an immediate halt to the project.

The GHCBA discussed the matter in its extraordinary general meeting a couple of days back and resolved to unequivocally oppose the State Government's move.

"The Government's recent decision to relocate the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal in North Guwahati has been met with unanimous opposition from the legal fraternity, citing concerns over accessibility, infrastructure, and the lack of stakeholder consultation," the bar association said in a statement.

"Despite prior assurances from the Chief Minister of Assam that no relocation would occur until the completion of the ongoing bridge construction, and commitments from the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to involve the bar association in such decisions, the Government has proceeded with land acquisition for the proposed judicial township at Rangmahal," it said.

Condemning this "unilateral action", the GHCBA emphasized that the "relocation to a remote area lacking adequate infrastructure will significantly impede the efficiency of legal proceedings and adversely affect litigants and legal professionals".

The association demanded an "immediate halt to the project in the interest of all stakeholders and the public at large".

The extraordinary general meeting was attended, among others, by senior advocates Anil Kumar Bhattacharjee, Mrinal Kumar Choudhury, Arup Borbora, Millie Hazarika and Krishnakanta Mahanta, besides hundreds of bar members.

The general body resolved to escalate their opposition to the highest echelons of the judiciary and the executive, seeking immediate consultations with the Chief Minister and the Chief Justice to present their case against the relocation.

- By Staff Reporter