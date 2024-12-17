Govt-run muga farm set to revive cocoon supply

BOKO, Dec 16: Amid a challenging scenario, the government-run Muga Seed Farm in Khanapara, Guwahati, has offered a glimmer of hope. Sujit Barman, demonstrator in the farm, said that the farm has successfully reared 500 grams of muga eggs during this Katiya season within its premises.

"Based on the healthy growth and active development of these disease-free muga cocoons, it is expected that the farm will produce approximately 20,000 muga cocoons. This anticipated production from the Khanapara-based farm is likely to reactivate the disrupted supply chain of muga cocoons, providing some relief to the struggling muga farmers and the industry as a whole," added Barman.

It is worth mentioning that muga silk, famously known as the 'Queen of Threads', is a golden treasure deeply associated with the cultural identity and national pride of Assamese life. Much like the one-horned rhinoceros, Assam's muga silk is celebrated worldwide. The muga industry, predominantly limited to the Brahmaputra Valley and the foothills of adjacent hilly states, has successfully obtained the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Assam's favourable geographical environment and climate have naturally positioned it as the homeland of muga silk. Enriched with traditional knowledge, some Assamese farmers have contributed to sustainable rural economic development through muga rearing and silk production.

Barman said that however, global warming and rapid climate change have cast a dark shadow over Assam's muga industry. Rising temperatures and sudden climatic shifts have severely disrupted muga cultivation, particularly during the Ahar (June-July), Bhaada (August-September), and Ahin (September-October) seasons. This year, excessive temperatures have negatively impacted the supply chain of cocoons needed for commercial muga farming during the Kati (October-November) season. As a result, many muga farmers have struggled to source sufficient muga cocoons for Katiya farming.