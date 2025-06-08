Assam ropes in GSI for stability survey of Rupnagar hills after fatal landslide

Guwahati, June 8: In the wake of a fatal landslide in Guwahati’s Rupnagar that claimed one life, the state government has roped in the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to assess the stability of the area and surrounding hill regions.

Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal, who visited the site on Sunday, confirmed that GSI officials would begin surveying the area from Monday.

“One person lost his life in the incident on the night of June 7. Officials from the Geological Survey of India will inspect this and adjoining sites on priority. Three to four locations here are in precarious condition,” said the minister during his visit.

He raised concerns over the soil composition in the region, stating that a sand-soil mix could increase the risk of further landslides, especially during the monsoon.

“Scientific data is essential to determine whether this area is liveable. Once we receive the GSI’s findings, we will chart the next course of action,” he added.

The minister also stressed the need for similar surveys across all hill areas surrounding Guwahati, citing the growing threat of landslides in the city’s vulnerable slopes. However, he acknowledged the challenges in relocating people.

“Most of these residents are living on government land, making it difficult to extend formal assistance. Legally, we can’t help them, but on humanitarian grounds, we must. These are our people, and their safety is paramount,” he said, calling for a well-planned approach to the problem.

The issue of encroachment, the minister noted, is a long-standing one. “Over 40% of Guwahati’s population is staying on government land. Can we evict half the city? We can’t. That’s the reality,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister urged residents in the Rupnagar area to move to safer locations, especially with the monsoon season peaking.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the family of Maneswar Rajbongshi, who died in the landslide.

“I met the family and handed over the cheque to his wife. This is a small gesture to help them during this difficult time,” he said.