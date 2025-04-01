'Govt destroying heritage': Congress mulls legal action over Mahafezkhana demolition

Guwahati, April 1: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is considering legal action over the alleged destruction of heritage buildings in the state.

Staging a protest in front of Meghdoot Bhawan, Pan Bazar, on Tuesday, the party demanded the preservation of Assam's historical sites and revealed that its leaders are exploring the possibility of filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to investigate the issue.

“We have assessed the situation and discussed the option of filing a PIL to ensure the protection of our heritage sites,” said senior Congress leader Bedabrata Bora.

The protest was sparked by the recent demolition of the century-old Mahafezkhana (record room) in Pan Bazar by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

“We want heritage sites to be preserved. These structures, built by the British and the Ahom rulers, are integral to our history and must be protected,” said Gopal Sarma, City District President of Congress.

Asserting that the Mahafezkhana was “not just a building, but heritage,” Sarma added, “Built over 100 years ago, it housed crucial records related to Assam and its people. Its destruction is upsetting. Heritage sites should be preserved, not demolished.”

Calling the demolition a “direct attack on the cultural fabric of the region”, the Congress said such sites should be protected for future generations.

“There was no need to demolish a building that had stood for over a century just to construct a park. If the government can build a new Assembly building, should we now expect them to demolish the old one too? Heritage structures must be preserved for future generations to appreciate. Will they also demolish the Northbrook Gate?” Bora questioned.

He further criticised the government’s priorities and the role of state ministers, calling the demolition an example of the administration’s “insensitivity toward historical preservation”.

“The government is acting as if it can do whatever it wants. The Chief Minister seems unaware of this, while his ministers, like Ashok Singhal, bring in bulldozers and destroy whatever they wish. We demand answers regarding the demolition of such an important heritage site,” Bora added.

The Mahafezkhana, built between 1855 and 1865, was one of the oldest pucca structures in Assam and the Northeast. It had served as a repository for important state records during British rule and afterward.

The demolition has sparked widespread outrage, with experts lamenting that the destruction of such a significant landmark reflects Assam's broader neglect of its architectural heritage.