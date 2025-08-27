Governor Acharya urges student-centric teaching, experiential learning under NEP 2020

Guwahati, Aug 27: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has called upon faculty members to embrace student-centric teaching methods, act as mentors and innovators, and integrate classroom learning with real-life experiences in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Speaking at the Vice-Chancellors' meet organized by Raj Bhavan at Gauhati University on the theme "Transformative Reforms in Pedagogy, Curriculum and Assessment System: Immediate Need of NEP 2020, the Governor highlighted that NEP has introduced comprehensive reforms in education, requiring faculty to adapt and promote experiential learning.

He advocated for project-based teaching and suggested that a portion of academic content be delivered outside classrooms to foster creativity and problem-solving skills among students.

The day-long hybrid meet saw participation of vice-chancellors, senior faculty members and academic leaders from across the State.

Deliberations focused on implementing action points such as ensuring that at least 20 per cent of each paper is taught through project mode, reducing excessive course content in line with UGC norms, and increasing the use of e-materials and e-courses. Faculty members were also encouraged to develop their own teaching resources.

The Governor emphasized the need for an inclusive and innovative academic ecosystem that not only empowers students but also strengthens the capacity of teachers.

Participants agreed on creating specialized cells in universities for holistic student development, besides prioritizing steps to improve NAAC and NIRF scores. Plans were also made to form a Vice-Chancellors' WhatsApp group for knowledge exchange on reforms in pedagogy and curriculum revitalization.

The meet was attended by Advisor, Higher Education, Prof Debabrata Das; Advisor to Raj Bhavan Secretariat, Dr Harbansh Dixit; OSD to the Governor, Prof Bechan Lal; Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, SS Meenakshi Sundaram; Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta; and several other dignitaries.