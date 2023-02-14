Gold worth Rs 60 lakhs seized in Guwahati, 2 arrested

Guwahati, Feb 14: Guwahati police on Tuesday arrested two individuals, identified as Hafiz Yasin and Aslam Sheikh, who were in possession of a huge amount of gold at Guwahati railway station.

The incident came to light when a team of police led by OC Prosenjit Das conducted an operation where they caught the duo from Tezwas Express train at the railway station.

Notably, the gold which was recovered is worth around Rupees 60 Lakh weighing 1 kg and 3 grams.

A case has been registered against the two individuals and further investigation over the matter is underway.