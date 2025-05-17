GNB Flyover site sees 2nd electrocution in a month, sparks fresh safety concerns

Guwahati, May 17: A construction worker sustained critical injuries after being electrocuted at the under-construction GNB Flyover in Chandmari on Saturday.

The worker, identified as Saiful, reportedly came into contact with a live wire while on site, suffering a severe electric shock. He was immediately rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for emergency treatment.

“He has sustained injuries but is thankfully alive. We have shifted him for further medical assistance,” a senior officer from Chandmari Police Station confirmed Saiful’s condition.

According to eyewitnesses, Saiful was standing on a makeshift roof, measuring construction materials, when a live wire brushed against his back. He collapsed on the spot, unconscious.

“I was standing below and saw it happen right in front of me. The wire touched his back and he just fell. It was terrifying,” said Dipan Das, a resident of Silpukhuri.

The incident caused panic at the site. Passersby said several workers left the area immediately, visibly shaken. However, by evening, many had returned.

“They were in shock. Some said they wouldn’t come back. But just hours later, they were back at work. Apparently, the company’s rules leave them no option. They fear losing their wages—and they have families to support,” said a pedestrian who witnessed the aftermath, requesting anonymity.

When contacted, a senior official from the Public Works Department (Roads) said they were unaware of the latest incident, citing that they were currently out of station.

“I will check with the office and try to gather more information once I return to Guwahati. At the moment, I’m on a site visit with the minister,” the official told The Assam Tribune.

Saturday’s incident is the latest in a growing list of safety lapses at the GNB Flyover site. Less than a month ago, on April 23, a woman was electrocuted nearby while navigating a waterlogged, debris-strewn stretch of road near the same project site.

These recurring incidents point to a deeper issue—insufficient safety measures at city construction sites. While Guwahati’s infrastructure is expanding rapidly, basic safeguards for the city’s blue-collar workers appear to be lagging far behind.

The flyover site, in particular, has become increasingly hazardous for both workers and pedestrians. Exposed rods, construction debris, and the absence of proper walkways are a daily concern. Despite multiple accidents, there has been little visible sign of improved safety protocols or official accountability.

As one onlooker bluntly observed, “No matter how many people die, the work won’t stop. This has to go on.” Unless safety of workers and pedestrians become a non-negotiable priority and real accountability is enforced, this grim statement may well prove to be a tragic prophecy, repeated one accident at a time.

By Nikita Naina Kalita